Protecting Kurdish achievements is the top priority

Syria Service - "Ilham Ahmed", a Syrian Kurdish official, emphasized that completing the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces and its affiliated institutions does not mean the end of all disputed cases, and said that protecting the Kurdish language, guaranteeing the rights of the Kurds in the constitution, resolving the issue of prisoners, returning the displaced people of Sarkani, and protecting the achievements of the Kurds will be among the most important priorities of the next stage.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Ilham Ahmed", a Syrian Kurdish official, announced in an interview that negotiations with Damascus on mother tongue education, Kurdish rights in the constitution and the SDF integration process are still ongoing, and completing the integration process does not mean that all issues have been resolved; he also emphasized that the case of the integration of the Women's Defense Units (YPJ), the issue of prisoners, the return of displaced people from Sar-e-Kani and guaranteeing Kurdish rights in the constitution are still on the agenda, and the next stage will require efforts to protect the achievements of the Kurds.

In an exclusive interview with the "Rojava" network on Sunday, "Ilham Ahmed", a Syrian Kurdish official, said about the issues raised in the recent talks in Damascus, one of the main issues was the issue of mother tongue education.He considered the demands of the Kurdish people regarding their mother tongue to be legitimate and emphasized that the "biggest struggle" in the next stage will be to protect the language and rights of the Kurds in the constitution.

Regarding the process of merging the Syrian Democratic Forces, Elham Ahmed also stated that the completion of this process does not mean the end of all issues and files, and negotiations on several issues are still ongoing. According to him, the file of merging the Women's Defense Units has not yet been finalized.

He also said about the issue of prisoners that this issue has always been raised in the negotiations and has never been forgotten. Ahmed added that efforts to resolve this file will continue at a faster pace in the next stage.

Regarding changing the name of the Syrian Republic, Ahmed also said that this issue will be discussed and examined within the framework of the constitution.Regarding the displaced people of Sarkani, he emphasized that their return to their homes will be organized and that the solution to this issue must be within the framework of agreements that, while ensuring the stability of the region, also ensure the rights of the displaced.

Elham Ahmed also referred to the criticisms raised by the families of the killed and said that their criticisms are justified. He added that the current stage requires a review and evaluation of performance and that the Kurdish forces must adhere to the promises they made to their dead.

Ahmed concluded by emphasizing the commitment of the Kurdish forces and said: “We will adhere to the promise we made to our martyrs.” He emphasized that the Kurds are at a critical stage and that protecting the achievements made in recent years requires continuous efforts.