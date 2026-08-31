Israeli forces enter Quneitra and Daraa countryside

Syria Service - Israeli forces entered areas in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa provinces in southern Syria in two separate movements today, Saturday, August 30.

According to KurdPress, digital media published images of the presence of Israeli army forces in the Al-Kassarat area near the village of Jabatha Al-Khashab in the northern countryside of Quneitra. According to published reports, Israeli forces entered the area and inspected the workers present there, and after examining them, they took pictures of their identification documents and recorded their identity information.

At the same time, a unit of Israeli forces consisting of three military vehicles entered the Wadi Al-Raqqad area in the western countryside of Daraa at noon. These forces were present in the area and then left it.Meanwhile, helicopters that local media have described as belonging to Israel flew at low altitude over the city of Tafas and a number of other areas in Daraa province.

Reports also indicate that another unit of Israeli forces entered the area of ​​​​the city of Jabatha al-Khashab in the northern outskirts of Quneitra during the day. These forces set up a temporary checkpoint in the Kasarat area and left the area after a while.

These movements are taking place while the southern regions of Syria, especially the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, have witnessed frequent entry and movements of Israeli forces in recent months.