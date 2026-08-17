Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 17 August

At the same time as the framework law was approved by the Turkish Parliament, a photo of Abdullah Öcalan’s family visit to İmralı prison was published for the first time. The photo was taken at Öcalan’s request during his family’s largest visit, but was released to the family 10 months later.

Öcalan's release is a necessary condition for the peace process

Murat Karayilan, a member of the People’s Defense Center Command, announced that the framework law is a valuable step but has serious shortcomings. He pointed out that reducing the Kurdish issue to laying down weapons and leaving Abdullah Öcalan’s status unclear limits the chance of a comprehensive solution.

Why can't Syrian Kurdish refugees return to their homes?

The destruction of homes, property looting and ongoing tensions have made it difficult for thousands of displaced Kurds to return to cities such as Serêkaniyê. The lack of an independent mechanism to resolve ownership issues has also created further challenges.

End of terrorism thwarted 40-year plot against Turkey

Tayyip Erdogan announced that the “Turkey without terrorism” process would strengthen unity and begin a new era for the country. He pointed out that the process would end violence and support the vision of a “Great Republic of Turkey.”