Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 10 August

Abdulkadir Selvi's claim about Demirtaş being deprived of amnesty denied

DEM Party officials announced that they had contacted the Justice Minister and AKP officials after Abdulkadir Selvi published a note about Abdullah Öcalan and Selahattin Demirtaş being excluded from the benefits of the “Peace Framework Law.” Both sides denied making such statements.





"Framework Law" Passes Justice Commission After 18-Hour Marathon



Turkey’s Justice Commission approved a bill on national solidarity and social integration after 18 hours of negotiations. The bill links the suspension of PKK-related cases and sentences to the group’s dissolution, the surrender of its weapons and approval by the National Security Council. It will be reviewed by Parliament today.



We have no relations with Israel



The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister announced that there are no relations with Israel and that foreign policy is the responsibility of the federal government.





A review of three decades of Kurdish artist activity in the British art

Mozaffar Shafei, a Kurdish actor, theater director, and voice actor who has a long history of artistic activity in England, died two days ago due to illness in a hospital in Ankara.