Afrin farmers return to olive orchards after 9 years of displacement

Syria Service - Afrin residents have returned to their olive orchards after nearly 9 years of displacement and have resumed harvesting and tending to their agricultural lands despite the destruction, theft and organized cutting of trees.

According to KurdPress, Afrin farmers in northern Syria have returned to their olive orchards after about 9 years away from their lands and have begun agricultural and harvesting activities. This return comes at a time when the olive orchards in this region have faced destruction, theft and cutting of trees in recent years.

According to Hawar News Agency, the Afrin region is known for its extensive olive orchards and the age of its trees.The number of olive trees in this region is estimated to be around 18 million, most of which are oil-producing species, and some of the trees are nearly a century old.

After harvesting the olives, farmers transport their produce to oil factories. In these centers, the olives are first placed in large tanks and then washed and cleaned. In the next stage, the product enters oil presses to extract the oil and prepare it for sale to the market.

Green and black olives, also known as ripe olives in the region, are the main food items in Afrin. Families in this region also prepare part of the harvested crop for home consumption. In this method, the olives are first broken and then stored in salt water until ready for consumption.Despite the damage done to the orchards in previous years, the return of Afrin residents has paved the way for the resumption of agricultural activities and the re-cultivation of olive fields. Farmers are now trying to continue harvesting and restore the orchards that were damaged during the displacement.