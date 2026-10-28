Serkan Security Management Warns About Seizing IDPs’ Homes

Syria Service - The Serkan Security Management in Hasakah Province issued a statement warning against the abuse of IDPs who are trying to return to their homes and announced that legal action will be taken against violators.

According to KurdPress, the Serkan Security Management in Hasakah Province issued a statement stating that people who have taken over the homes of IDPs who have returned to the region are in some cases demanding money from their original owners to evacuate them. The management emphasized that if such violations are proven, legal action will be taken against the violators in coordination with the judicial system.

According to Rudaw Network, this statement was issued with the signatures of the Serkan Security Manager and the Security Manager of the region.The text states that reports have been received about abuse by some residents of displaced families’ houses from families returning to the area in groups or voluntarily.

The Sarkani Security Directorate considered these actions a violation of existing laws and regulations and announced that after filing a case through official channels, the violators will be brought to court on charges of illegally occupying and abusing the houses and property of others.

The announcement also calls on all those who encounter such cases when returning to their homes to immediately contact the Sarkani Internal Security Directorate to follow up on the matter and take necessary measures.According to this decision, individuals or families are prohibited from entering houses registered with the Internal Security Administration until they have gone to the institution and verified the official ownership documents. The Sarkani Security Administration warned that those who defy this decision will face legal action.

Many families who were displaced from Sarkani in late 2019 following military and security developments are now facing difficulties in reclaiming their homes when they return to the area. According to published reports, some of these houses have been taken over by armed individuals or Arab families transferred to the area, and their current residents are refusing to vacate their homes without receiving money. Some of the houses have also been completely or partially destroyed.The Sarkani Displaced Persons Committee announced on October 8th in an interview with Rudaw that armed individuals and families relocated to the area have taken over about 5,500 houses and are refusing to evacuate them so that the original owners can return.