Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Interior: The opinion and will of the people of Sinjar should be consulted so that they can decide for themselves about their demands

The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Interior, criticizing the unilateral agreements of the Iraqi federal government regarding the status of Sinjar, emphasized the need to fully implement the October 2020 agreement and respect the will of the people of this region, especially the Yazidis, in determining their administrative and security destiny.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Interior announced in a statement that it is following with concern the agreements that the Iraqi federal government makes unilaterally and without consulting the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the status of Sinjar. In this regard, we emphasize that any such action is contrary to the Sinjar Agreement, which was signed in October 2020 under the supervision of the United Nations.The text of the ministry's statement reads:

We remind all parties that Shengal and Mount Shengal were liberated with the red blood of 500 martyrs and 3,000 wounded heroic Peshmerga, and these sacrifices and struggles must be respected.

Imposing an unwanted security and administrative reality, outside the framework of legal institutions, complicates the situation in this region and derails the process of normalization. The only correct solution is the full implementation of the Shengal Agreement, because this agreement alone guarantees the formation of a legal administration by the real representatives of the region, the resumption of the reconstruction process and the establishment of security. These are the basic conditions for the voluntary and dignified return of hundreds of thousands of Yazidi brothers and sisters to their homeland.We call on the Iraqi federal government to adhere to the Shingal Agreement and all political agreements and programs of successive federal governments in the fields of administration, security and reconstruction.

If the implementation of these agreements is difficult, the opinion and will of the people of Shingal, especially the Yazidis, should be consulted to decide for themselves who they want and what they consider appropriate. All parties should also adhere to and support their choice, because the stability of the region and the peace of its people take priority over any other interest and goal.

Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government