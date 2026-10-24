Iranian Embassy Protests Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor's Statements About Chadhabeh Border

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq rejected the statements of the country's Prime Minister's Advisor about the closure of the Chadhabeh (Al-Shayb) border crossing under the pretext of drug smuggling and counterfeit currency, and called on the responsible institutions to take a stand against these claims.

According to Kurd Press, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq issued a statement on Saturday, strongly denying the claims of Abdul Amir Taeiban, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor, about the closure of the Al-Shayb border crossing due to the spread of drug smuggling and counterfeit currency.

According to Al-Sumaria News, the statement stated that the Iranian Embassy expects the relevant institutions to take a stand against the claims that harm the relations between the two countries.

Abdul Amir Taeiban had previously accused Iran of creating widespread disorder in the border areas.Ismail Baghaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters in a press conference (September 13) that regardless of the reasons for the closure of the Shalamcheh and Chadhabeh borders, the important thing is that the work is being done. The talks that have taken place between our embassy and the relevant Iraqi authorities, as well as the contacts that have taken place at higher levels between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Iraqi counterpart, have allowed the traffic to flow. Passenger and pilgrim traffic has started, and within the next one or two days, the situation is expected to return to normal with regard to trade issues.

Also, Valiullah Hayati, the deputy security and law enforcement officer of the governorate, said on Wednesday, October 19, at a meeting to review the problems of drivers and economic activists at the Chadhabeh terminal: The Chadhabeh border has been closed today in both passenger and commercial sections based on the decision of the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, and this has created problems for drivers and economic activists.The deputy head of security and law enforcement at the Khuzestan governorate added: "The necessary follow-up is underway through the relevant authorities to resolve this problem, and we will do our best to reopen the border as soon as possible and reduce the concerns of economic activists." Hayati emphasized: "The problems of drivers and economic activists who have been stopped following this decision are being seriously followed up, and the results will be communicated to them."