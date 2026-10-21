24 million smuggled dinars discovered at the Bashmaq border in Marivan

Kurdistan Service - The commander of the Kurdistan Border Guard announced the discovery of 24 million 801 thousand smuggled dinars worth more than 42 billion rials at the Bashmaq border terminal in Marivan, and said: In this regard, a driver was arrested and a deadly device was seized.

According to the Kurd Press report, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Hatami stated: Border guards stationed at the Bashmaq border terminal, during the control and monitoring of border traffic and combating currency smuggling, became suspicious of a deadly device while inspecting vehicles entering the country.

He added: During a detailed inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered 24 million 801 thousand dinars, which had been skillfully placed in the vehicle's cabin.

The commander of the Kurdistan Border Guard continued: After discovering the cargo, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was also seized.Hatami, referring to the value of the discovered cargo, said: "The value of this amount of currency, based on experts' opinions, is estimated at 42 billion and 430 million rials."

Emphasizing the continuation of control measures at the provincial borders, he stated: "Border guards are on the agenda to deal with violations at official borders by intensifying monitoring of border traffic and combating currency smuggling."