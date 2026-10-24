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Fidan warns of consequences of military attack on Iran
News 2026-10-24 15:45 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Fidan warns of consequences of military attack on Iran

The Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of a possible new attack on Iran, saying that military intervention against Tehran is not a solution and that it is not currently supporting it

 

 

According to Kurd Press, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made these statements at a press conference after the meeting of the "R4E3" group in Istanbul. He warned that a new attack on Iran would expand the scope of war and conflicts in the region.

He decided to resolve the military action against Iran and that it would not happen under conditions where anyone supports it.

Fidan also said about the war between Russia and Russia that this war must be stopped. Otherwise, the parties should consider exceptions in the fields of energy and grain.

The Istanbul meeting was held with the participation of the "R4" group, including Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the "E3" group, consisting of Britain, Germany and France.Participants in the meeting discussed developments in Palestine, Iran, Yemen, and Syria, the war between Russia and the Soviet Union, and ways to strengthen coordination among the participants.

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