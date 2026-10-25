Meral Danish Besitas: How can the peace process proceed without creating conditions for Öcalan's activities?

Meral Danish Besitas, the joint spokesperson of the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), considered the delay in implementing the Framework Law to be a cause of increasing social concerns and said that in order for the peace process to progress, conditions must be created for Abdullah Öcalan's activities and communication with different groups in society.

According to Kurdistan Press, Meral Danish Besitas, a member of the Turkish Parliament's Democrat Party and a former member of the Parliamentary Commission on the Peace Process, in an interview with the Kurdish News Agency, assessed the latest status of the peace process and democratic society, the implementation of the Framework Law, and the actions expected from the Turkish Parliament and government.

After its approval in August, the Framework Law entered a new phase in the peace process; however, its implementation is conditional on the submission of a positive report of approval and evaluation by the Turkish National Security Council (MGK).Within this framework, a follow-up and evaluation board chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was formed and has held two meetings so far; however, a specific timetable for the submission of the National Security Council report and the commencement of practical implementation of the law has not yet been announced.

Delays in the implementation of the framework law have raised concerns

Meral Danish Beştaş, referring to the successive delays in the various stages of the process, said: “First, the formation of the parliamentary commission was delayed, then the trip of the commission members to Imrali Island took a long time, and finally the approval of the framework law was also delayed. Now we say that the next steps should not be delayed again.”

She called for the finalization of the National Security Council’s approval and evaluation report, adding: “Government officials have repeatedly made positive statements about the process; but no concrete action has been taken yet.»

Beştaş referred to the continued imprisonment of political and sick prisoners and the delayed release of a number of prisoners after the end of their sentences, and said that the necessary conditions for PKK members to enter politics have not yet been created.

He said: “Political prisoners have not yet been released, sick prisoners remain in prison, and the release of those whose sentences have ended is being postponed. The continuation of these problems is a cause for concern in society.”

Öcalan must be able to contact society

HDK joint spokesperson Abdullah Öcalan described Öcalan as “the main actor in the process” and said that it would be difficult for the negotiations to progress without the conditions for his activity and contact with various groups in society.

He said: “The foundation of this process was laid by Mr. Öcalan and the main actor in it is Mr. Öcalan.If his conditions do not improve, if he cannot meet with different segments of society and share his views with society, how will this process proceed?”

Beştaş added that although the restrictions imposed on Öcalan have been somewhat eased compared to the past, his legal conditions and the possibility of his activities have not yet improved.

He continued: “If Mr. Öcalan’s conditions improve and he can have dialogue and exchange views with different segments of society, we believe that the process will move forward more quickly and public trust will also be strengthened.”

According to Beştaş, citizens say that they trust Öcalan in their meetings with members of the party; therefore, the government should decide as soon as possible on the conditions of his activities and communications.Criticizing the delay in forming the new parliamentary commission, Danish Beştaş also said that after 21 days, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has not yet met with the AKP and other parties to discuss the formation of a new parliamentary commission.

He said: "The political parties have made their preparations, but we do not know what they are waiting for. The parliamentary commission is very important because the will of the people who elected the representatives will be represented in it.

Beştaş emphasized that this structure should not turn into a bureaucratic commission, adding: "The parliament can do a lot to solve the Kurdish issue and democratize Turkey; therefore, the scope of the commission's activities should be broad.»

According to Article 7 of the previous parliamentary commission report, after the approval of the framework law, legal reforms related to democratization should also be prepared; however, the time for these activities to begin in the parliament has not yet been determined.

Pressure on the media and opposition is incompatible with the peace process

Bishtash continued to increase pressure on the media and political opposition, saying that peace is not possible without the democratization of the political structure.

He said: “This process is the process of peace and a democratic society. If the system is not democratic, peace will not be formed. The rights of people, religious groups, youth, women, children, and the media are violated, and these pressure policies also have a negative impact on the process.The Dem Party representative added: “Everyone is asking, if there is a peace process, why is the media being censored and the opposition under pressure? On the one hand, there is talk of peace and a new constitution, and on the other hand, the pressure on the opposition continues. This situation is unacceptable.”

He called for an immediate end to the pressure on the media, civil society and political opposition, and emphasized that the Dem Party will continue its struggle against these policies.

Call for a joint struggle of pro-democracy forces

Meral Danish Beştaş concluded by saying that an organized and joint struggle is needed by pro-democracy forces to force the government to take concrete steps.

He said: “The forces defending equality and opposing oppression must form a joint and organized struggle everywhere.Social movements, civil society organizations, pro-democracy forces, and women's organizations must work together to expand the scope of this struggle."

Expressing hope that concrete steps will be taken in the coming months, Beshtash added: "There are many words and promises in this regard, but there is still no concrete action. We ask people not to just sit at home and wait; they must be active for steps to be taken."