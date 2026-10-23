Shaswar Abdul Wahid congratulates Raybaz Hamlan on his inauguration as Iraqi Minister of Development, Housing and Municipalities

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, head of the New Generation Movement, congratulated Raybaz Hamlan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party candidate, on his inauguration as the Minister of Development, Housing and Municipalities of Iraq, and wished him success in his term of office, according to Kurdistan Press.

He also expressed hope that Hamlan's years of responsibility will be accompanied by many achievements and wished him success in carrying out his new duties.

Raybaz Hamlan had previously been nominated by the Kurdistan Democratic Party as the candidate for the Ministry of Development, Housing and Municipalities of Iraq, but he failed to obtain the necessary votes in the vote of confidence session of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.Hamlan then filed a complaint with the Iraqi Federal Court regarding the conduct of the vote. According to Shirwan Dobardani, a member of the Iraqi parliament, the Democratic Party has once again nominated him for the ministry, given that the federal court has not yet issued a ruling against him.