Ayşe Guldoğan: Öcalan should be able to freely engage in social and political activities

The DPM spokesperson considered it necessary to improve the conditions for Abdullah Öcalan's activities and meetings to stabilize the peace process and called for the release of Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ, journalists, writers and other political prisoners.

According to Kurdistan Press, the provincial organization of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DPM) in Istanbul held its traditional solidarity ceremony with the slogan "Free and Organized Society for a Democratic Republic" in the Okmidani neighborhood.

Arefe Çinar, co-chair of the DPM provincial organization in Istanbul, addressed the peace process and democratic society in her speech and said that Abdullah Öcalan's call is based on the effort to achieve peace.Çinar stated that the paradigm proposed by Öcalan in Syrian Kurdistan has been implemented, but the Turkish government has not yet taken the expected step despite his call.

Request to provide the opportunity to meet Öcalan

Ayşegül Doğan, spokesperson for the Şırnak parliamentary group and representative of the Şırnak district in the Turkish parliament, said that in order for the peace process and democratic society to become permanent, the conditions for Abdullah Öcalan's activities must be improved.

Doğan added that conditions must be provided so that Öcalan can meet with those who want to talk to him. She also emphasized that the delegations formed within the framework of this process must start their activities effectively.

Law passed, political prisoners not released

Referring to the passage of the framework law, the Şırnak spokesperson said that despite the passage of this law, political prisoners have still not been released.He referred to Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ and other political prisoners in this regard.

Doğan called for the possibility of returning to the country those in exile and the release of journalists, writers and those imprisoned for political reasons: “The policies of killing, arrest, appointing caretaker instead of elected leaders and exile that the Kurds have faced are not their inevitable fate.”

Doğan added that the issues raised should not be evaluated solely in the security context and emphasized: “What is happening is not a security issue; it is a question of rights and freedoms.”