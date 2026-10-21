Iran and Iraq hold consultations to resolve technical ambiguity and reopen the Chazabeh border

The head of the Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture said: Consultations are underway with the Iraqi side to clarify the technical conditions of the Chazabeh border and to examine the possibility of reopening the trade route of this crossing.

According to Kurdish Press, Shahla Amori added: The Chazabeh border is closed in the passenger and commercial sectors until further notice, and an exact time for its reopening has not yet been announced.

She added: The Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce is carrying out the necessary follow-ups to clarify the details of the technical conditions raised by the Iraqi side and to remove the existing obstacles; however, until the Iraqi side announces its official and final position, it is not possible to make a definitive statement about the time of reopening this crossing.Pointing to the importance of Chazhabeh in transporting Iranian goods to Basra and the southern provinces of Iraq, Omouri said: The continued closure of this border could affect the transportation time, transit costs, and the process of supplying consumer goods and construction materials to the Iraqi market.

He stated: The experience of the previous suspension of the Shalamcheh and Chazhabeh borders has shown that continuous coordination between the officials of the two countries can lead to the removal of obstacles and the resumption of trade exchanges; however, the reopening depends on the completion of technical measures and the official announcement by the Iraqi side.

Traffic continues through Shalamcheh

The head of the Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce noted: Until the final determination of Chazhabeh, the traffic of traders and passengers will be carried out through the Shalamcheh border terminal, and economic operators must adjust their cargo and travel plans based on official announcements.He asked traders and exporters to avoid gathering and wasting time, to avoid visiting Chazhabeh without coordination and to check the border situation before leaving.

Trade ties between Khuzestan and southern Iraq

A member of the board of directors of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce reminded that Khuzestan shares a border with the Iraqi provinces of Basra and Maysan, and bilateral exchanges in the fields of trade, agriculture, industry, health tourism and culture are developing. Construction materials, food, vegetables, dairy products, hardware and consumer goods are among the main items exported by Iran to Iraq through Khuzestan customs.

Amouri emphasized that follow-ups are continuing with the aim of maintaining the trade trend between Khuzestan and Iraq, reducing pressure on exporters and returning the movement of passengers and goods to normal as soon as possible.