Iraqi government spokesman: We are coordinating with Turkey and Iran to resolve the case of Kurdish armed groups

Haider Abboudi, the Iraqi government spokesman, announced Baghdad's coordination with Turkey to resolve the case of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the withdrawal of its members from Iraq, and said that similar coordination is underway with Iran to address the case of the presence of Iranian Kurdish armed forces in Iraqi territory, especially in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi government spokesman Haider Abboudi announced in an interview with the official Iraqi news agency that Baghdad is coordinating with Turkey and Iran to resolve the case of Kurdish armed groups.

According to Draumedia, Abboudi, referring to the cooperation between Baghdad and Ankara, said that there is high-level coordination to resolve the case of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and to expel its members from Iraqi territory.He also stated that Iraq is coordinating with Iran through a high committee to resolve the issue of the presence of Iranian Kurdish armed forces on Iraqi soil, especially in the Kurdistan Region.

Emphasizing that the presence of armed groups affiliated with other countries on Iraqi soil is contrary to the principles of the constitution, the Iraqi government spokesman stated that Iraq should not become a place for attacking neighboring countries and would not shelter any armed group that participates in specific conflicts.

Regarding the operation of the Shib border crossing, Abboudi also said that the suspension of activities at this crossing was aimed at improving its technical and logistical readiness, because this crossing was not technically ready and did not have the necessary infrastructure development. He added that there are several other border crossings that conduct trade with Iran on a regular basis.In another part of his statement, the Iraqi government spokesman denied the existence of any Houthi base inside Iraq, saying that this is fundamentally untrue and therefore there is no need to issue a government order or decision in this regard.