The Democratic Party has finalized its candidates for the Zaidi government

The Kurdistan Democratic Party faction in the Iraqi parliament announced its official candidates for the Ali Zaidi government; Fars Sheikh Seddiq Barifkani has been nominated for Deputy Prime Minister and Rebaz Hamlan for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to KurdPress, Dana Abdul Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Democratic Party faction in the Iraqi parliament, announced in a statement that the Iraqi House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a meeting to vote on completing the cabinet of the Ali Zaidi government and determining the remaining ministerial positions.

He also announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has determined its official candidates for the party's share in the Ali Zaidi government as follows: Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq: Dr. Fars Sheikh Seddiq Barifkani Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Rebaz Hamlan.