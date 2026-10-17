Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union: Regional officials have not properly assessed the risk of war spreading in the region

Salahuddin Muhammad Bahauddin, Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, criticized the performance of the Kurdistan Regional Government officials regarding regional developments, emphasizing that ignoring the consequences of the spread of war, along with the continuation of the political deadlock and the failure to form a new government, is a cause for concern. He also considered the differences between the ruling parties to be the cause of the loss of some of the previous achievements in Kirkuk.

According to KurdPress, during a visit to Kirkuk, Salahuddin Muhammad Bahauddin, Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, referring to the security developments in the region and the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, said that what is observed in the performance of the regional officials is worrying because, according to him, the Kurdish government and regional officials have not properly assessed the risk of war spreading in the region.He considered the failure to resume the activities of the parliament and the formation of a new government in the Kurdistan Region, along with the indifference to the developments in the region, a sign of the current situation.

The Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union also criticized the performance of the two main ruling currents in Kirkuk, stating that their political differences in the past have led to the loss of achievements that were made in the city after the fall of the previous regime.

Emphasizing the need for the people of Kirkuk to have clear criteria to recognize oppression and confront oppressors, Bahauddin said that serving humanity without any distinction is one of the principles of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and this current considers peaceful coexistence to be one of the foundations of its political program in Kirkuk and other cities of Kurdistan.He further emphasized that the Kurdistan Islamic Union's program is based on providing services to citizens without discrimination and that this movement will strive to achieve a more effective position in Kirkuk.

In conclusion, the Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union emphasized the movement's commitment to the Kurdish national cause and said that its efforts inside and outside the country have always focused on bringing together views and harmonizing the positions of Kurdish movements.