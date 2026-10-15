Kurdish Culture Festival with Traditional Clothing in Farqin

The second day of the "Women, Work, Culture and Art" gathering was held in Farqin with the introduction of traditional clothing, women's performances of Dangbezh and programs for children; participants emphasized the wider use of the Kurdish language in everyday life to prevent its forgetting.

According to KurdPress, the second day of the "Women, Work, Culture and Art" gathering was held with the widespread presence of women in Rindkhan Park in the city of Farqin (Turkish name: Silvan) in the province of Amed (Diyarbakir) in Kurdistan, Turkey. The program was accompanied by musical performances, introductions of Kurdish culture and art workshops.

The gathering was held with the efforts of the "Nodam" Women's Solidarity and Life Center, and parts of it were dedicated to introducing the language, clothing and traditional arts of the Kurds.During the program, traditional clothing and jewelry collected from various cities in Kurdistan were introduced, and the “Dangbezh Women’s Court” performed Kurdish songs and oral narratives.

Members of the Mesopotamian Language and Culture Research Association (MED-DER) also shared proverbs, stories, and riddles of the Kurdish language with the attendees.

Emphasizing the importance of transmitting the Kurdish language and culture to future generations, they said: “In order for the Kurdish language and culture not to be forgotten, we must use the Kurdish language more in our daily lives.”