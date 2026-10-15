Rojin Akin's Mother: I Wish My Daughter Had a Grave Film

Frinaz Akin, the mother of Rojin Akin, who joined the PKK in 2016 and lost her life three years later, recounted the last day her daughter was at home and said that her greatest wish was to have a grave for Rojin so she could be there and talk to her daughter.

According to Kurdistan Press, Rojin Akin left her home in Tatvan on August 29, 2016 under the name of the organization "Sorkhin Mazlum" and never returned. After that, news of her joining the PKK came. After about three and a half years of being in this organization, she lost her life on August 6, 2019; but according to her family, she still does not have a grave.

In an interview with the Kurdish Valat News Agency, Ferinaz Akin spoke about her daughter's childhood, her last day in the village, her sudden departure to the PKK and the family's wait for her burial place to be determined.