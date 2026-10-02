Zionist forces enter the outskirts of Daraa and shell the outskirts of Quneitra in southern Syria

Syria Service - The Zionist regime forces entered the village of Ma'ariyya in the Yarmouk Basin in the western outskirts of Daraa with about 15 military vehicles and, while settling in the eastern part of the village, inspected several civilian houses; at the same time, the agricultural areas around the Al-Muntarah Dam in the outskirts of Quneitra were also targeted by Israeli forces.

According to Kurdpress, a military convoy of the Zionist regime entered the village in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western outskirts of Daraa in southern Syria with about 15 military vehicles from the Al-Jazeera military base around Ma'ariyya on the morning of Friday, October 2, and after settling in the eastern part of the village, inspected several civilian houses.

According to published information, the entry of the Zionist regime forces into Ma'ariyya took place in a situation where the residents of the area were facing concern and fear.No information has been released yet about the results of the house searches or the reason for the raid.

These developments come as Israeli military activity in the western countryside of Daraa has continued in recent days, including entering villages, establishing military positions, searching residents’ homes, imposing field restrictions, and detaining Syrian citizens.

Simultaneously with these developments, Israeli forces also shelled agricultural areas around the Al-Muntarah Dam in the countryside of Quneitra province. At least two shells landed in this area, and there have been no reports of casualties or injuries from the attack.

These movements come after reports of Israeli forces entering several areas in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra in the past 24 hours.In this regard, according to another report, on Thursday, October 1, an Israeli military convoy consisting of 12 military vehicles departed from the Sidon al-Golan area in the southern countryside of Quneitra and, after passing through the villages of Jumla and Abedin in the Yarmouk Basin area, headed towards the village of Ma’ariyyah in the western countryside of Daraa.

The convoy entered the area at a time when students were on their way to school, and the presence of Israeli forces caused concern among the students and their families.

Israeli forces also released a young man who had been detained two days earlier during a military entry into the village of Hurriya in the northern countryside of Quneitra.Israeli forces continue to enter rural areas of Daraa and Quneitra, establishing military positions, inspecting homes, and detaining some residents, while Israeli military activity in southern Syria continues, raising concerns among local residents.