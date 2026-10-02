Ansarullah al-Awfiya: We will end our military operations inside Iraq

Haider al-Gharawi, Secretary General of the Ansarullah al-Awfiya Movement, announced in a statement that the group adheres to the agreed timetable for ending the groups' military operations inside Iraq and will be committed to handing over weapons and ceasing its military activity.

According to Kurdistan Press, Haider al-Gharawi, Secretary General of the Ansarullah al-Awfiya Movement, emphasized in a statement about the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq that the movement adheres to the agreed timetable for ending military operations inside Iraq.

Al-Gharawi, who the United States has set a financial reward for information about this year, stated in the statement: "We adhere to what is stated in the statement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces regarding the timetable agreed between the groups, the Coordination Framework Committee and the government, to end military operations inside Iraq.»

Accordingly, Ansarullah al-Ufiya has pledged to hand over its weapons and end its military activities in Iraq, a matter that was not mentioned in the recent statement of the Nujaba Movement.

Earlier, the "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" had announced in a statement that it would not hand over its weapons and would not adhere to the timetable set for the disarmament of the groups. The group also announced that if the US and Israel attack Iraq, it would respond directly to these attacks.