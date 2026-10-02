Rising fuel and basic goods prices in Syrian Kurdistan

Syria Service - Residents of the city of Gerkeleghe in the Jazira region are complaining about the rising prices of fuel, food and other basic goods, warning that as winter approaches, it will be more difficult to meet daily needs and heating fuel.





According to KurdPress, the rising prices of fuel and basic goods in the city of Gerkeleghe in the Jazira region of Syrian Kurdistan have increased the economic pressure on households. Residents of the city say that the rising cost of transportation and production has also increased the price of food and other necessary goods, reducing the purchasing power of families.

According to the Hawar News Agency, Abdulwahab Ali, a resident of Gerkeleghe, announced that the rising price of diesel-related goods has increased the cost of living.He said the price of sand used in a construction project has increased from $22 to $30, and the supply of fuel for heating in winter will also impose a greater financial burden on families.

He said his monthly income of about $400 is not enough to cover the expenses of a family of four, and that some families rely on financial assistance from their children in Europe to cover their expenses.

Hossein Sandou, a taxi driver in the city, also spoke of the increase in fuel costs and the difficulty of meeting living expenses. According to him, the increase in diesel prices has affected the cost of economic activities and transportation, and the income of many citizens does not meet their basic needs.According to published reports, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes in the city's market has increased from 4,500 to 7,000 Syrian pounds in the old currency, cucumbers and potatoes from 6,000 to 9,000 pounds, grapes from 7,500 to 12,000 pounds, and bananas from 15,000 to 22,000 pounds.

The price increases follow the Syrian interim government's decision on September 13 to increase the price of a liter of diesel from 12,500 to 17,500 pounds and gasoline from 14,200 to 18,500 pounds.

Residents of Gerkelege are calling for measures to ease economic pressure, control prices, and help low-income households