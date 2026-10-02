Former Minister of Finance of the Kurdistan Region: I was threatened with commandos, counterterrorism and security forces

Awat Sheikh Janab, the former Minister of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Region, announced that his resignation had nothing to do with an illegal request from the director of the Sulaymaniyah State Property Office and the main reason for it, according to him, was the “negative interference of the Sulaymaniyah State Property Office in the affairs of the offices” and the application of pressure and threats against the ministry’s employees.

According to KurdPress, Awat Sheikh Janab, the former Minister of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Region, explained in a statement the reasons for his resignation and emphasized that his resignation had nothing to do with the Sulaymaniyah State Property Office case.

Awat Sheikh Janab announced that the Ministry of Finance, under the supervision and supervision of the Attorney General’s Office, has formed a committee to investigate the case and is awaiting the results and recommendations of this committee, with the knowledge of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the region.He added that he is ready to hold a public trial before the public or in any impartial court, and that all documents related to the department's cases are preserved in the ministry and will be available to any party that wants to examine the truth of the matter.

The former Minister of Finance of the region also said that he has not supported "corruption and corrupt people" in the past and present, and that numerous cases have been handled in the ministry in recent years.

According to Awat Sheikh Janab, the reason for his resignation is related to the "negative interference of the Sulaymaniyah administration in the affairs of the departments"; an interference that, according to him, ultimately led to the use of commandos, counterterrorism and security forces to exert pressure.He claimed that on September 29, 2026, the departments of the Ministry of Finance in the Sulaymaniyah region were ordered to punish employees who do not comply with the orders and decisions of the Minister of Finance and Economy.

He said that he could not continue to work in such conditions and did not want to simply watch the treatment of the employees of the ministry; therefore, he submitted his resignation.

Awat Sheikh Janab also explained the five cases that have been raised in connection with the director of the Sulaymaniyah State Property Department, saying that two cases are related to the years 2009 and 2010, before the director began his work. The other three cases are related to issues such as the equivalent rent of land, a transaction involving a citizen, and a case between the Property Department and the Sulaymaniyah Municipality.

He finally emphasized that he welcomes any fair and legal investigation and trial.