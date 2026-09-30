Kurdistan Democratic Party calls on Iraqi Prime Minister to investigate Pardi incident

The Kurdistan Democratic Party Coordination Office in Kirkuk and Garmian-Khanqin, while calling for an impartial investigation into the Pardi incident, emphasized that protecting the lives of civilians should be the priority of the security forces and that civilians should be separated from terrorists during operations against terrorism.

According to KurdPress, the Coordination Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Kirkuk and Garmian-Khanqin province, in a statement, expressed its sympathy for the families of "Mohammad Hayman" and "Murad Zana", and called for the immediate formation of a special and impartial committee to investigate the reasons and dimensions of the recent incident in the town of Pardi.

The statement states that protecting the lives of civilians should be one of the main duties of the security forces, and these forces should carry out their duties with the highest level of responsibility and accuracy.The Democratic Party has emphasized that in any operation or conflict against terrorism, civilians must be separated from terrorists and the lives of citizens must be protected.

The party has called on Ali Zaidi, the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to form a special and fair committee to investigate the “reasons and facts” of the Pardi incident, so that the results of the investigation can be announced to the public and legal action can be taken against the guilty.

At the end of the statement, the KDP expressed its condolences for the deaths of Muhammad Hayman and Murad Zana and expressed its sympathy to their families.

The statement was issued after clashes between ISIS forces and Iraqi army forces in the Pardi area of ​​Kirkuk province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of civilians. Muhammad Hayman and Murad Zana, two young Kurds, lost their lives in the incident.Previously, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan had called for a serious investigation into the incident and emphasized that terrorism and civilians should not be confused.