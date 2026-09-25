Iraqi MP sentenced to 7 years in corruption case

The Iraqi court sentenced Alia Nassif, a member of the House of Representatives, to seven years in prison in a corruption and misuse of public funds case, and also ordered her to pay a fine and return the property.

According to Kurdistan Press, a seven-year prison sentence has been issued for Alia Nassif, a member of the House of Representatives, on charges of corruption and misuse of public funds.

According to details published by Al-Sumaria News, the court ruling also requires Nassif to pay amounts to the Iraqi government treasury in the context of cases related to the unusual growth of wealth and the illicit acquisition of property.Meanwhile, the Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission announced that the Central Court for Combating Corruption Crimes has sentenced Alia Nassif to seven years in prison for illegally obtaining property and ordered her to return the value of the property and pay an equivalent fine.

According to the commission’s statement, the value of the illegal acquisition determined for Alia Nassif was 14 billion, 239 million, 590 thousand Iraqi dinars and 12 million, 442 thousand, 500 US dollars, and a fine equivalent to this amount was also imposed on her. In total, the value of the amounts to be returned and paid according to the verdict was announced to be more than 61 billion dinars.

In another case, the court also sentenced her to three years in prison for concealing information in a financial declaration form, but with the imposition of a more severe penalty, the seven-year sentence will be carried out.The court also confirmed the seizure of his movable and immovable property and authorized the Federal Integrity Commission to seek compensation for damages once the verdict becomes final.