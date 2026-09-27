Khazali: Iraq's participation in the sanctions against Iran is unacceptable

Qais Khazali, Secretary General of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement, rejected Iraq's participation in the sanctions imposed on Iran and called on the Iraqi political movements, parliament and government to adopt a unified position in this regard.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing "Avineh", Qais Khazali announced in a message today, Saturday, that in his opinion, it is unacceptable for the Islamic Republic of Iran to be subject to sanctions from land, sea and air and for the people of this country to face difficulties and pressure, while Iraq is not only an observer, but also participates in the implementation of these sanctions.

He emphasized that he does not consider such an approach to the sanctions of nations acceptable and, referring to the social, cultural and religious relations between the people of Iraq and Iran, called for a common position in this regard.Khazali called on the Iraqi people, and then the political movements, parliament and government of the country, to take a unified position based on the principles of sovereignty and humanitarian considerations.

Explaining this view, he said that sovereignty means independent decision-making by Iraq without fear, and humanitarian considerations also require Iraq not to participate in exerting pressure on Muslim nations.

The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq also emphasized the need for unity of internal positions and avoiding accusing each other of treason.