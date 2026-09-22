Ahmed al-Sharaa met with members of the US Congress and the Syrian community in New York

Syria Service - During his trip to New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the head of the Syrian interim government met with members of the Syrian community in the United States and a number of members of the country's Congress and discussed developments in Syria, bilateral relations, reconstruction, and regional and international developments.

According to Kurdistan Press, on the first day of his visit to New York, the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with a delegation of the Syrian community in the United States. The meeting was attended by Asaad al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Refugees, Raed al-Saleh, Minister of Emergency Affairs and Disaster Management, and a number of Syrian officials.In this meeting, Al-Shara spoke about the most important developments in Syria, the achievements achieved in the past period, and the process of reconstruction and improvement of the country's conditions, and listened to the views and suggestions of those present on a number of issues.

The head of the Syrian interim government emphasized the importance of the role of the Syrian community living in the United States in strengthening Syrian-American relations and helping to advance these relations, and considered it important to benefit from the experiences and capabilities of Syrians abroad and their participation in the process of reconstruction and development of Syria.

Al-Shara also met with a number of members of the US Congress in New York. The meeting, which was held in the presence of Al-Shaibani and a number of Syrian officials, discussed and reviewed relations between the two countries, the situation in Syria, and the latest regional and international developments.According to the Syrian presidency, members of the US Congress in this meeting emphasized their support for the unity and sovereignty of Syria, efforts to rebuild and improve the conditions in the country, and strengthen stability.

These meetings took place on the sidelines of Ahmed al-Shara's trip to New York to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.