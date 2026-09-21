Nechirvan Barzani: All Peshmerga forces have been integrated within the framework of the "Ministry of Peshmerga"

The President of the Kurdistan Region stated regarding the process of integrating and reorganizing the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan: We will hold a ceremony in this regard in the near future. All Peshmerga forces have been integrated within the framework of the "Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs" of the Kurdistan Region, and we will announce the official news of this important development in the coming days.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, said regarding the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government: Currently, an improved political atmosphere prevails among the political forces of Kurdistan, and the process of forming the Kurdistan Regional Government is also moving towards progress."Nechirvan Idris Barzani," the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, said in a press conference on adopting solutions for development in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region: "I believe that by examining and adopting effective solutions, we can make the Kurdistan Region a suitable place for investment in all sectors and in this way, with God's help, take steps towards more comprehensive development in Iraq."

Regarding the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Barzani emphasized: "I would like to express my satisfaction with the improved political atmosphere that now prevails among the political forces of Kurdistan, especially between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party. We continue to hope that this positive atmosphere will lead to constructive results.The President of the Kurdistan Region stated regarding the process of integrating and reorganizing the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces: We will hold a ceremony in this regard in the near future. All Peshmerga forces have been integrated within the framework of the Kurdistan Region’s “Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs” and we will announce the official news of this important development in the coming days.

Regarding the serious measures and the latest developments related to the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, “Nechirvan Barzani” said: I cannot specify the exact time of its formation; however, I confirm that meetings have been held between the Prime Minister and his deputy, between the security forces, as well as between the political offices of the “Patriotic Union of Kurdistan” and the “Kurdistan Democratic Party”. At present, I can confirm that the process of forming the government is progressing, although I cannot say when it will be completed.