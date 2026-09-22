Aysegul Dogan: Important developments will occur in the coming days

Service Turkey - Aysegul Dogan, spokesperson for the Democratic Party, announced that contacts between Turkish government officials, Abdullah Ocalan and the PKK leadership on the issue of disarmament are continuing, and important developments are expected to occur in the coming days.

According to Kurdistan Press, Aysegul Dogan, spokesperson for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DDP), spoke at a press conference at the party's headquarters about the latest status of the peace process, the issue of disarmament, the role of Abdullah Ocalan, the presidential elections and the discussion of drafting a new Turkish constitution. She emphasized that contacts between government officials, Abdullah Ocalan and the PKK leadership on disarmament are continuing, and the DDP expects important developments in the coming days.Referring to the future plans of the Democratic Party, Aysegul Dogan said that the party is preparing for the new period, but not simply as an opposition or protest movement, but with the aim of becoming a decisive political force to govern the country and bring about democratic change and transformation.

She added that all the planning and preparations of the Democratic Party for the future period, including the activities of the Central Organizing Committee and other party commissions, are pursued based on this goal.

Waiting for important developments on the issue of disarmament

The Democratic Party spokesperson said about the process of negotiations: "Contacts between the relevant parties, including government officials, Mr. Öcalan and the leadership of the movement on disarmament continue."

She added that the statements made by different parties on this issue at different times also show that contacts and activities related to disarmament are continuing.Doğan said: "We are waiting for important developments regarding disarmament in the coming days."

According to him, field activities related to disarmament are being carried out in a dual manner and the mechanisms established for this purpose are working.

He emphasized that whenever there are tangible developments regarding disarmament that can be announced publicly, these developments will be announced.

Doğan: Öcalan's role in the disarmament process is important

The Democrat Party spokesperson also said about the role of Abdullah Öcalan that if Öcalan officially starts his activity as the coordinator of the disarmament and politicization process in this mechanism, this could have an important impact on the practical and effective advancement of field activities.

He emphasized that the Democrat Party considers this issue to be one of the important issues in the current process.Doğan: We have not discussed the presidential candidacy

Doğan said about the Democratic Party's position on the presidential candidacy that the elections are not yet on the agenda.

Referring to the statements of the officials of the ruling party of Turkey, he said: "The officials of the ruling party themselves also announce that the elections are not on the agenda, but at the same time they say who their candidate will be if the elections are held. This is their own assessment."

The Democratic Party spokesman emphasized that the party has never hidden its view on the elections, but it cannot yet be said that the Central Executive Board or the party council have discussed the elections and a specific position has been formed in this regard.

Doğan clarified: "We have not discussed the presidential candidacy.»

The Democratic Party calls for a new democratic constitution

In another part of his speech on the discussion of drafting a new Turkish constitution, Doğan said that the country needs a new constitution, but this law must have a democratic nature.

He stated: “Turkey needs a constitution, but what kind of constitution? Turkey needs a democratic constitution and a democratic society.”

He added that the Democratic Party is not only talking about democratizing the existing political and social system in Turkey, but also about creating a new system and starting a process to build it.

Doğan emphasized that his party’s approach to the constitutional issue is also based on this basis.