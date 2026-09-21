Iraqi Prime Minister congratulates on the integration of the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces

Ali Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, congratulated the completion of the integration process of the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in a message, calling it an important step for the unity of the defense decision in Iraq.

According to KurdPress, Ali Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, congratulated the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Peshmerga forces in a message, congratulating them on the completion of the integration process of these forces' formations under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

Zaidi stated in this message: "We congratulate our people in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the heroes of the Peshmerga on the completion of the integration of their formations under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.»

He also emphasized that integrating the security and military forces within the framework of the constitution and laws and increasing coordination among all armed forces formations is an important step towards unifying the country's defense resolve.