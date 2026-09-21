Pezeshkian: The enemies' intention is to create war and conflict through social, cultural and economic issues

According to Kurd Press, Masoud Pezeshkian, at a meeting of the members of the country's medical society mobilization think tank, emphasized the necessity of turning this event into an effective and targeted process at the national, regional and provincial levels, and said: "People's mobilization will definitely create social peace. What has been done so far regarding holding this conference is an event and must be turned into an effective and targeted process at the national, regional and provincial levels so that social security can be improved through proper management."Referring to the position of doctors and health activists in society, he added: "With the credibility and trust that people have in doctors, we can respond to many of society's social issues by utilizing the capacity of neighborhood-based and mosque-based governance. To manage this process in a principled manner, it is necessary to establish a system of statistical issues and form a working group appropriate to each of the challenges so that the processes can be handled professionally with the influence that the medical community mobilization has in society."The doctors listed addressing issues related to social, cultural and economic issues and establishing justice as basic priorities in the health system and said: The enemies are now seeking to create war and conflict in our country through social, cultural and economic issues; therefore, we must have an operational plan and program for factors affecting health, including poverty, unemployment, addiction, old age and women heads of families. If we pay attention to these issues, we can prevent social tensions and the enemies from exploiting these factors.

The President continued: I suggest that for the purposeful holding of the aforementioned conference, an operational plan and strategies be drawn up so that we know how many human resources and facilities we need. For this action and the creation of a structure, mosques can play a pivotal role as a base.All operational plans and programs should be designed to reduce costs and increase productivity. Any savings we make in costs will be used to support the establishment of the production cycle and strengthen the livelihoods of the people. These measures are a concrete example of economic resistance to enemy pressures.

He considered it necessary to develop a communication network between the medical community, the people, and the government, and stated: Developing inter-sectoral relations and how universities and the public sector can participate are essential prerequisites for effectively utilizing the capacity of neighborhood and mosque-based governance. Our measures must be sustainable, and services must be tailored to social conditions and in accordance with the guidelines of factors affecting health, prioritized for each region, and there must be an operational and executive solution for each problem.The President emphasized that social education should be taught to students from elementary school and high school, saying: "Changing people's attitudes and actions takes time; therefore, we need comprehensive thinking and interaction. Now our country needs public mobilization and all expert groups to communicate effectively with each other so that actions can be initiated that will have a lasting social impact."