Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: No official meeting with the Democratic Party has been held

The spokesman for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that no official meeting has been held with the Kurdistan Democratic Party so far regarding the formation of a government and the distribution of government posts; while last week's meeting between Masrour Barzani and Qobad Talabani was assessed as positive.

According to KurdPress, Karvan Ghaznei, spokesman for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced that no official meeting has been held with the Kurdistan Democratic Party so far regarding the formation of a government and the distribution of government posts.

The spokesman for the Patriotic Union also emphasized that last week's meeting between Masrour Barzani and Qobad Talabani was positive, but the distribution of government posts was not discussed in any way during this meeting, and no date has been set for an official meeting between the two parties.Kaznei continued by emphasizing the continuity of the Patriotic Union's political alliance with the New Generation Movement, saying that this alliance is still in place.

He also emphasized that the Patriotic Union is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of the Kurdistan Region and has left the doors of dialogue open to form a government based on "real partnership" and serving the citizens.

The Patriotic Union spokesman concluded by announcing that whenever a date is set for holding a meeting with the Democratic Party, this matter will be officially announced.