Patriotic Union of Kurdistan meeting to be held simultaneously with government formation talks

The official website of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that the party's leadership council will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan; the meeting will be held after Talabani's visit to Tehran and at the same time as the party's talks with the Democratic Party continue on the formation of the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to KurdPress, the official website of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that the party's leadership council will hold a meeting on Sunday, 20 / 9 / 2026, chaired by Bafel Jalal Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

This meeting will be held after the recent visit of the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to Tehran and at the same time as the party's talks with the Democratic Party of Kurdistan continue on the formation of the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.The delay in forming the Kurdistan Regional Government and activating the region's parliament has faced criticism both inside and outside the region in recent months.

In this regard, the P Institute announced that the Kurdistan Region has been without a parliament for 1,414 days, and considered this situation to mean a lack of legislation, oversight, and accountability. The institute described the consequences of this situation as "spreading corruption, injustice, and weakening democracy," and blamed the Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union, and the silence of opposition parties.

On the other hand, Ali Hama Saleh, head of the Patriotic Position Movement, announced that a hearing in the Iraqi Federal Court will be held on Sunday regarding this movement's complaint regarding the continuation of the current term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.According to Hama Saleh, the Federal Court has asked the Kurdistan Regional Government to have the Sunni Speaker (first session) Mohammad Suleiman present at the session, and the parliament has been informed of the request.

He added that the second lawsuit in this case concerns the request to recognize the current cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government as the “caretaker government,” and the plaintiff in this case is Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.

Ali Hama Saleh also claimed that the Kurdistan Regional Government authorities have tried to prevent the court from issuing a ruling and to prevent the issuance of a judicial decision by announcing that the parliament and government will be formed as soon as possible. He asked whether this promise is true or is it an attempt to prevent the court from issuing a ruling.