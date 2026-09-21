Erdogan Arrives in New York to Attend 81st UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and hold diplomatic meetings.

According to Kurdistan News Agency, Erdogan's plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at 22:50 Turkish time, according to the Anadolu Agency.Erdogan will be accompanied on the trip by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Justice Minister Akin Görlek, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alp Arslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, Trade Minister Ömer Bulat, Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Center Director Burhanuddin Duran, Presidential Advisor for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and President of the Council of Elders of the Turkic States Organization Binali Yıldırım.

Erdogan is expected to address the first day of the 81st UN General Assembly on September 22 as the fourth speaker.Erdogan's speech, his 16th at the UN General Assembly, is expected to focus on the Palestinian issue and the conflict in Gaza.

Erdogan, who will also meet with heads of state and government within the framework of the summit, is also scheduled to speak at the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit on September 23.