Iraqi Federal Court postpones hearing on new Kurdistan Regional Government case

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court postponed hearing on cases related to the status of the parliament and the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government, setting October 26, 2026 as the new hearing date.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court postponed hearing on cases related to the status of the parliament and the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government, setting the next hearing date for October 26, 2026.

This decision was made while Ali Hama Saleh, head of the Patriotic Position Movement, announced the existence of two complaints in the Federal Court regarding the political and legal status of the Kurdistan Region.According to the report, the first complaint alleges that the current Kurdistan Regional Government is unconstitutional, and the second case examines the delay in forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government.

The formation of the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government has not been completed despite nearly two years since the parliamentary elections, and the differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan are among the most important issues in the process of forming the new government.

The elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Government were held on October 20, 2024. According to the final results, the Kurdistan Democratic Party came in first place with 39 seats, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan won 23 seats, the New Generation Movement won 15 seats, and the Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats.Also, the Patriotic Position Movement won 4 seats and the Kurdistan Justice Party won 3 seats, and the remaining seats were distributed among other parties and movements and the quota for minorities.

The lack of agreement between the main parties on the share of each movement in the government structure, the distribution of responsibilities, and some reciprocal conditions has prolonged the process of forming the tenth cabinet, and now some of these disputes have been raised in the form of legal cases in the Iraqi Federal Court.

According to the new decision, the hearing of these cases will resume on October 26.