Explosion in Deir Ezzor leaves 11 dead

Syria Service - Following the explosion of an ammunition depot in the Ayyash area in western Deir Ezzor, 11 people have been killed and 10 others have been injured.

According to Kurdpress, an explosion occurred on Friday in the Ayyash area in western Deir Ezzor, which, according to relevant sources, was caused by the explosion of an ammunition depot affiliated with the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian interim government. As a result of this incident, 11 people have died and 10 others have been injured.

According to the latest information, the search operation to find possible people trapped or killed at the site of the explosion is still ongoing and the death toll may increase.