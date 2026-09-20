کردپرس
Explosion in Deir Ezzor leaves 11 dead
News 2026-09-20 18:29 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

Explosion in Deir Ezzor leaves 11 dead

Syria Service - Following the explosion of an ammunition depot in the Ayyash area in western Deir Ezzor, 11 people have been killed and 10 others have been injured.

 

 

According to Kurdpress, an explosion occurred on Friday in the Ayyash area in western Deir Ezzor, which, according to relevant sources, was caused by the explosion of an ammunition depot affiliated with the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian interim government. As a result of this incident, 11 people have died and 10 others have been injured.

According to the latest information, the search operation to find possible people trapped or killed at the site of the explosion is still ongoing and the death toll may increase.

Read more
Previous and next articles
Özgür Özel: The promising part of the process is the democratization of Turkey
Previous article
Özgür Özel: The promising part of the process is the democratization of Turkey
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan meeting to be held simultaneously with government formation talks
Next article
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan meeting to be held simultaneously with government formation talks
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.