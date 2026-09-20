Mazloum Abdi and Aleppo Governor Meet on Integration Process

Syria Service - Mazloum Abdi, Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, and Azzam Al-Gharaib, Governor of Aleppo, reviewed the integration process of military, civilian, and service institutions, as well as the return of residents of Afrin and the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiya.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, met with Azzam Al-Gharaib, Governor of Aleppo, at the Aleppo Governorate building, and the two sides discussed the process of administrative, security, and military integration, the status of service provision, and the conditions for the return of residents and refugees in the areas subject to the integration process. In this meeting, which was attended by Ilham Ahmed, Mahmoud Barkhodan, Khazna Nabi, Jassim Al-Awwad, and a number of other officials, the situation in Afrin and the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiya, and providing suitable conditions for the return of residents of these areas, were also reviewed.According to Hawar News Agency, Mazloum Abdi, along with Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, Kobani Brigade Commander Mahmoud Barkhodhan, Khazna Nabi, a member of the integration committee and one of the officials in the Kobani region administration, met with Azzam Al-Gharaib and Jassim Al-Awwad, commander of the 2nd Division of the Syrian Army.

The meeting was held at the Aleppo Governorate building and discussed the process of integrating administrative, security and military institutions, as well as the status of service provision in the areas where the integration process is underway.

The issue of the return of residents of the areas where the integration process is underway was also one of the focal points of the meeting. The parties discussed providing suitable conditions for the return of displaced people and continuing service provision activities in these areas.Within this framework, the situation in Afrin and the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh was specifically examined, and issues related to the return of residents and the continuation of service provision in these areas were discussed.