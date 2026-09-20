Turkish Defense Ministry officials visited the Eurofighter fighter jet maintenance facility in the UK

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that a delegation of experts from the country visited the repair and maintenance facilities of these fighters at the British Conningsby Air Base as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon purchase project.









According to Kurdistan Press, citing Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced in a statement that negotiations and activities related to the Eurofighter Typhoon purchase project from the UK are continuing within the framework of the Turkish Air Force modernization program.According to the announcement, a group of experts from the "Aircraft Maintenance Working Group" affiliated with the Turkish Air Force Command and the General Directorate of Military Factories visited the aircraft maintenance facility at the Royal Air Force Coningsby Base of the United Kingdom from September 15 to 17 and examined its technical sections.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense considered the visit a strategic step towards planning the repair, maintenance and support processes of the Eurofighters, adapting Turkey's technical infrastructure to the needs of these fighters and strengthening joint cooperation with the United Kingdom