Al-Araji: America will withdraw its defense systems from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The Iraqi Prime Minister's security advisor emphasized regarding the American air defense systems belonging to the international coalition in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that all of these systems will be subject to withdrawal from Iraq.

According to Kurdistan Press, Qassem Al-Araji, the Iraqi Prime Minister's security advisor, today, Sunday, noting that the international coalition forces will completely withdraw from Iraq by the end of this September, emphasized that this withdrawal will include air defense forces and systems, including those deployed in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Rudaw, Al-Araji stated: On September 30, the coalition forces will completely withdraw from Iraq, and this action will be taken in line with the implementation of the agreement between the previous government and the international coalition.He stressed that the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is pursuing the implementation of this agreement, adding: The American side has announced its full readiness to implement the agreement and withdraw on the specified date.

According to al-Araji, this withdrawal will include all forces and air defense systems covered by the agreement.

Regarding the weapons of armed groups and the parties that have set conditions for handing over their weapons, he also explained that the weapons management file will be reviewed after the withdrawal of coalition forces.

Al-Araji said in this regard: After the withdrawal of the coalition, an agreement will be reached on a comprehensive mechanism to place all weapons under the control of the government and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's security advisor also reported on the progress of understandings between the Iraqi government and the armed groups, adding: The negotiations are progressing well and very positively, and there is a positive understanding.The Special Committee of the Coordination Framework, under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister, continues its work to determine the fate of this case.

Regarding the American air defense systems belonging to the international coalition in the Kurdistan Region, Al-Araji also emphasized that all of these systems will also be subject to withdrawal.

He noted that the process of withdrawing forces and systems has practically begun in stages.