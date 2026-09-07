Iraqi Prime Minister Emphasizes Reform of Tax and Customs System

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Office announced that Ali Zaidi has emphasized the development of tax and customs systems and the electronicization of processes with the aim of increasing non-oil revenues.

According to KurdPress, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Office announced that Ali Zaidi, in a meeting with a delegation from the "Ishraqeh Kanoon" political bureau and its faction in the Iraqi Parliament, emphasized the importance of the government's attention to the development of tax and customs systems.

According to the report, these measures will be carried out by electronicizing processes, updating work mechanisms, and implementing the advance deduction mechanism from the beginning of next October, and the aim is to strengthen the efficiency of financial management and increase the level of non-oil revenues.