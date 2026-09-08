China's Foreign Ministry announced the strategic importance of the Kurdistan Region for Beijing

World Service- The Chinese Foreign Ministry, releasing details of the meeting of the country's Consul General in Erbil with Qubad Talabani, emphasized the continuation of bilateral cooperation and the need to protect Chinese personnel and institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the meeting of the country's Consul General in Erbil with Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu Jun, Chinese Consul General in Erbil, met with Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on September 1, 2026, and discussed the current situation in the region and bilateral cooperation. Zhang Jianxin, Chinese Deputy Consul General in Erbil, was also present at the meeting.In this meeting, the Chinese Consul General, referring to the continuation of regional conflicts and crises, said that after the start of a new round of regional conflicts, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward four proposals to maintain and strengthen peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as four principles to advance the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Liu Jun emphasized that these proposals demonstrate China's continued position to support peace and end conflicts, and explain Beijing's approach to helping countries in the region achieve peace and stability.

The Chinese Consul General in Erbil also referred to the continuation of regional conflicts and called on the Kurdistan Region to pay special attention to ensuring the security and protection of Chinese personnel and institutions in the region, as in the past.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qobad Talabani also welcomed Xi Jinping's positions and proposals on Middle East issues and praised the role of Chinese companies in the economic and social development of the Kurdistan Region.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region said that in recent years, a large number of Chinese companies have been operating in the region and have made a significant contribution to the economic and social development of the region.

Talabani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region follows China's concerns with importance and will make every effort to ensure the security and protection of Chinese employees and institutions in the region.

This meeting took place in a situation where China has expanded its economic presence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in recent years, and Chinese companies are active in various economic sectors of the region.The content published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry shows that, in addition to economic relations, the issue of the security of Chinese interests and personnel has also become one of the focuses of direct dialogue between Beijing and Erbil.