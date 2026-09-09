Social peace cannot be talked about when hate speech against Kurds becomes normal

Syria Service - "Seri Sakic", a representative of the Dem Party in Ağrı, criticized the racist messages published on social networks after the death of "Mehmed Akkoş", the co-mayor of Ağrı Municipality, and called for the adoption of effective laws and punishments against hate crimes, saying that with insults and hatred speech against Kurds becoming normal, it is not possible to talk about social peace.

According to Kurdpress, "Seri Sakic", a representative of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in Ağrı, reacted to the increase in racist and hateful messages against Kurds by publishing a message on his account on the X social network, and announced that this type of literature is gradually becoming normal in society and cyberspace.He stressed that insults to Kurdish children, the values ​​of the Kurdish community and the victims of this community are being spread without any hindrance on social media.

Sakık, calling on the authorities to enact deterrent laws against hate crimes, said: “Racism and hate speech against the Kurdish people are becoming more common every day in all media areas.”

He added: “While people face judicial action and arrest for even the slightest political criticism, insults and hate speech against Kurdish children, their values ​​and those who have lost their lives are being spread easily every day and at any moment.”

Reaction to insulting messages after the death of Mehmet Akış

Referring to the messages published against Mehmet Akış, the co-mayor of the municipality of Ağrı, the Dem Parti representative in Ağrı said that this issue is not limited to a few messages on social media.He stated: “It should be asked if these vile and insulting messages against dear Mehmet Akkoş, whom we have just buried, were published against a member of the government, would not such a reaction have been generated in society today?”

Sakic emphasized that this incident is the result of a long-term process of social incitement based on racism and hatred, and that it is the government’s responsibility to prevent the spread of such incitement in order to prevent the creation of major social divisions and conflicts.

Call for legal action against hate crimes

Seri Sakic emphasized the need to implement effective laws against hate crimes and said: “In a country where insulting the dead, children, Kurdish identity and values ​​is considered normal, one cannot talk about social peace.»

He called for legal action to be taken in this regard and announced that they have filed a complaint against the account that published these messages and will continue the legal process.