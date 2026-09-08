Araghchi: The solution to return the Strait of Hormuz to normal is the US returning to the Islamabad Memorandum

Iran Service - In a conversation with his Japanese counterpart, the Foreign Minister announced significant progress in the negotiations between Iran and Oman to determine a temporary traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz, and considered the path to return to normal in the Strait of Hormuz to the return and adherence of the American side to its commitments and signing of the Islamabad Memorandum.

According to Kurdistan Press, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held talks and exchanged views with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, September 8, about bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The Foreign Minister attributed the responsibility for the current tense situation in the region to the unfortunate violation of US commitments within the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum, and stated; "The solution is simple.The return and adherence of the American side to its commitments and signing of the Islamabad Memorandum will pave the way for a return to normalcy.”

Araghchi also explained the latest status of Iran-Oman negotiations on the Strait of Hormuz, announcing significant progress in the talks between the two countries to determine a temporary traffic route through the Strait, and emphasized the continuation of consultations between the two countries to agree on future mechanisms for managing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Japanese Foreign Minister, expressing concern about the escalation of tensions in the region, emphasized the need for continued diplomatic consultations and coordination between regional and interested countries with the aim of establishing security in the region and free and safe traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian and Japanese Foreign Ministers also agreed to pursue some bilateral and consular issues.