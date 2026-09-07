Shortage of new Syrian banknotes; Problems for residents of Hasakah in daily transactions

Syria Service - Residents of the Syrian province of Hasakah have faced a shortage of new Syrian banknotes; a problem that has made it difficult for people to carry out daily transactions as some stores and service providers refuse to accept old banknotes.

According to KurdPress, the limited access to new Syrian currency in Hasakah has disrupted transactions and increased citizen dissatisfaction. At the same time, reports indicate that some exchange offices and merchants are calculating the value of old banknotes at a discount when converting old banknotes to new money; an action that has put additional pressure on residents.

According to the Nors Press news agency, Syria began the process of replacing old banknotes with the new currency as of January 1, 2026, as part of a monetary reform plan.The plan was aimed at simplifying transactions and replacing banknotes issued during the previous Syrian regime.

As part of the new reforms, two zeros were removed from the Syrian currency, meaning that 100 old Syrian liras would be equivalent to one new lira.

The Central Bank of Syria had initially planned a gradual transition period for the implementation of the plan, but the old Syrian lira banknotes will no longer be legal tender as of July 31, 2026. However, the Central Bank has allowed the withdrawal and exchange of old banknotes through a separate process over a five-year period.

The process of replacing banknotes in different regions of Syria has been accompanied by challenges, including a lack of liquidity, long lines at exchange centers, and confusion about whether old and new banknotes are accepted.According to the Central Bank of Syria, by August, about 95 percent of the old banknotes had been replaced with new ones across the country, but shortages of new money persist in some areas.

In Hasakah province, residents are calling for an increase in the supply of new banknotes to local markets and the establishment of more money exchange centers. They say limited access to the new currency has made it difficult for them to pay for basic goods and receive some services.

Residents have also criticized the performance of some merchants and money changers, saying some are taking advantage of the shortage of new banknotes and undervaluing old money when exchanging it.