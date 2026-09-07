Qamishlo school students refuse to attend classes in protest of restrictions on Kurdish language teaching

Syria Service - As the 2026-2027 academic year begins in Hasakah province, students from a number of schools in Qamishlo city refuse to attend classes and go to school in protest of the Syrian Ministry of Education's decision to allocate only three sessions per week to Kurdish language teaching and the lack of Kurdish language course materials.

According to KurdPress, on the first day of the new academic year, students from Qamishlo schools held a rally and issued a statement, expressing their opposition to the Syrian Ministry of Education's decision to limit Kurdish language teaching to three sessions per week and demanding that educational content be taught in Kurdish. They emphasized that they will not attend classes until the right to education in their native language is recognized and Kurdish course materials are provided.According to Hawar News Agency, the new school year in Hasakah province began on September 6, 2026, in a situation where the process of integration between the self-governing institutions and the structures of the Syrian interim government has entered a new stage. In this context, the issue of education in the Kurdish language has become one of the controversial issues.

In their statements, a number of students from Qamishlo schools considered the decision of the Syrian Ministry of Education to be contrary to the rights of Kurdish students and their demands. They emphasized that the Kurdish language is part of their identity, culture and existence, and they do not accept the allocation of only three sessions per week for teaching this language.

In their statement, the students stated: “The Kurdish language is our voice, culture and existence, and we do not accept three sessions.” They also emphasized that they are not opposed to any other language, but rather want to preserve their native language and educational rights.