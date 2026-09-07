Israeli shelling of Damascus and Quneitra suburbs

Syria Service - On Friday evening, Israeli forces targeted the areas around the towns of Rafid in the southern suburbs of Quneitra and Beit Jan in the western suburbs of Damascus with artillery shells.

According to Kurdpress, local sources in southern Syria announced that Israeli forces targeted the area around the town of Rafid in the southern suburbs of Quneitra with seven artillery shells; no information has been released yet about the results of this shelling.

At the same time, the "Bat al-Ward" hill around the town of Beit Jan in the western suburbs of Damascus was also targeted with the regime's heavy artillery. According to the released information, this attack did not cause any casualties or material damage.

It is worth noting that, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Israeli army has carried out more than 6 airstrikes and 60 ground attacks in different areas of Syria since the beginning of 2026.According to the organization, as a result of these attacks, about 13 targets were destroyed, including weapons depots, bases, centers and equipment belonging to the Syrian Baath government.