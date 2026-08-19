Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 19 August

Framework Law Published on Turkish Official Gazette

The 12-Article Law “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” was published in the country’s official gazette for implementation.

Syrian Ministry of Education Calls for Kurdish Language Teachers

The Education Ministry of Syria’s interim government announced that it will recruit qualified teachers to teach Kurdish, either from within the ministry or from outside. The move is part of new education programs and is based on the actual needs of schools.

Israeli artillery attack on civilian homes in southern Syria

Israeli forces stationed in southern Syria shelled areas in Daraa and Quneitra provinces. Local reports said civilian homes in Ma’ariyya village, western Daraa, were also hit by artillery fire.

Erdogan and Trump hold phone conversation

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, the Iran-US war, the Mecca defense pact and developments in Gaza in a phone conversation.