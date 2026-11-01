DNO's record-breaking revenue with the resumption of oil production in the Kurdistan Region

DNO Oil Company announced that the company's operating profit increased by 46 percent to $641.1 million, which is the highest level in its 55-year history; at the same time, DNO's oil production in the Kurdistan Region increased to 54,914 barrels per day in the third quarter of the year.

According to KurdPress, DNO Oil Company announced that the resumption of oil production in the Kurdistan Region has led to a significant increase in the company's revenue and its operating profit has increased by 46 percent to $641.1 million; a figure that is a record in the company's 55-year history.

According to DNO, the company's oil production in the Kurdistan Region has reached 54,914 barrels per day in the third quarter of the year. The company also announced that the selling price of oil produced in the Kurdistan Region has reached its highest level since 2023 and DNO has received $38.5 per barrel of oil.This figure has also increased this month to around $45 per barrel. DNO announced the acceleration of the development of its oil fields in the Kurdistan Region and announced that it has started the second phase of development.

The company also plans to increase its drilling activities in 2027. Meanwhile, DNO’s total oil production across all its operating areas has reached 142,768 barrels per day, and the company announced a new record in its revenues.