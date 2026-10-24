Al-Zaidi: Closing the borders with Iran means an economic blockade of Iraq

Emphasizing the need to end the regional crisis through an agreement, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said that closing the borders with Iran is not in the interest of either country and will also mean an economic blockade of Iraq.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), the country's Prime Minister announced that the regional crisis, regardless of possible scenarios, must end with an agreement.

He said about Iraq-Iran relations: Closing the borders of Iraq and Iran is neither in the interest of Iraq nor Iran; closing the borders with Iran means that we are economically encircled.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also emphasized, referring to the country's relations with the Persian Gulf countries, that Baghdad's policy is to establish distinctive relations with these countries.He said about his trip to Saudi Arabia that the trip was planned in advance and was a positive message for the country.

He added that during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he discussed regional security and the future of relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that Baghdad is working to establish distinctive relations with Saudi Arabia and strengthen ties with the Gulf countries.

He also addressed the issue of armed groups in his country and the government's monopoly on weapons, saying that Iraq will soon be free of armed groups and weapons will be available to the security forces.

Al-Zaidi emphasized that the government's monopoly on weapons is a final and irreversible decision, and no weapons will remain outside the government's framework until June 30, 2027 (9th of July 1406).He said that the Iraqi government had concluded the arms deal with three groups and was negotiating with four others to complete the process.

The Iraqi prime minister also announced that Baghdad had managed to save the country from international isolation, which it was only a few days away from.

He added that Iraq was facing the threat of sanctions and the withdrawal of diplomats, but the government was able to overcome this situation.

Al-Zaidi said that the belief had been formed in Western countries that the Iraqi government had fallen into the hands of certain groups.

He further emphasized that with the withdrawal of foreign forces, the justification that was previously put forward for carrying weapons would also disappear.

The Iraqi prime minister announced that there were currently no American soldiers in Iraq, not even in the advisory capacity.

He also announced understandings for the withdrawal of Turkish forces and the handover of the Bashiqa base to the Iraqi army.Al-Zaidi emphasized: Iraq will not enter any war and will continue to be a point for gathering and dialogue between different parties.

He concluded by adding that an understanding has also been reached with the Yazidi forces (Sinjar Resistance Units) known as “Y. B. Sh” regarding the handover of Mount Sinjar and the joining of members of these forces to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Sinjar Resistance Units, previously known as the Soldiers of King Tawoos, is a Yazidi militia in Iraq that was formed in 2007 to protect the Yazidi community in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.