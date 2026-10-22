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Al-Hadath: US calls for immediate closure of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran
News 2026-10-22 12:46 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Al-Hadath: US calls for immediate closure of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran

Al-Hadath Network reported that the US Treasury Department has written a letter to the Iraqi Prime Minister demanding the immediate closure of all border crossings with Iran.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, Al-Hadath Network reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister has received a letter from the US Treasury Department asking Baghdad to immediately close all border crossings with Iran. According to the report, a number of border crossings between Iran and Iraq will be closed in the coming days.

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